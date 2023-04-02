Innovative operation of academic programs to specialize professionally in Pereira.

Educational institutions are responding to important challenges, seeing the need to project an education that was envisioned in 10 years and that in the pandemic led to the acceleration of new learning models, with greater value in the use of digital technology.

María Nelly Vargas, Postgraduate Coordinator of the Minuto de Dios Uniminuto University Corporation, explains from her specialty: “Flexibility, globalization is generating transformation of education, leading to new forms of student engagement, which led education to re-think the ways of providing quality education in a cost-effective, agile and scalable way”.

The IES Higher Education Institution, named, offers applicants a four-month postgraduate course that allows for agile and flexible learning, technology allows to accelerate the commitment and interactions of students, with strategies aimed at strengthening autonomy, self-regulation and significant learning.

Benefits for students according to the expert

Being able to meet the needs of the industry with curricula adjusted to the reality of society, generating learning oriented to global impact, in an agile and experiential way.

Migrating from rigid models to agile and efficient modern strategies. For the student, this approach to education allows the optimization of her time, access to an education within everyone’s reach and mitigates the gaps that were previously an obstacle, such as time and availability.

The advantage of taking a specialization in two quarters favors the possibility of growth of a professional in an agile way, taking into account that having shorter class periods does not mean that less study is done or that it impacts on quality.

How is the quarterly period?

María Nelly explains that the four-month plan has 4-month class periods, so she can study three periods a year. In other words, they start academic periods every four months, which offers a greater possibility of specializing in a professional with a constant work dynamic.

Process to carry out

Professionals who aspire to improve their skills and competencies can go to the www.uniminuto.edu page and get in touch with an advisor who is ready to assist them and provide advice based on their professional profile, says Vargas.

Academic programs

The four-month postgraduate courses are distance and face-to-face, in both modalities the student attends class with their qualified teachers in a personal and synchronous way.

In addition, their training guarantees the development of innovative thinking, with solid managerial, theoretical and methodological bases for the design, execution, control and transformation of the processes that have to favor the solution of problems in organizations.