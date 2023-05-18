Four municipalities of Cesar in epidemiological surveillance for dengue

The department of Cesar has registered a total of 1,299 active cases of dengue so far this year, with the most representative incidence being in the municipalities of Aguachica, with 381 cases, Valledupar with 301, and Bosconia and Agustín Codazzi with more than 200 infected people. Therefore, the epidemiological alert is maintained to prevent the spread of the disease.

The increase, in relation to the year 2022, is 102%. 98% of the cases are clinically controlled, while two people have lost their lives in Aguachica and Valledupar, according to the Secretary of Departmental Health, Guillermo Girón.

For this reason, in Cesar, strategies have been activated to increase controls and raise awareness among citizens about preventive measures against this disease.

In this regard, personnel from the Departmental Health Secretariat in all the municipalities of Cesar are making house-to-house visits to make the population aware that dengue is prevented and controlled among all of us.

These are actions that seek to reduce the risk factors of the disease caused by the bite of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

In addition to talks with housewives and the community in general, larval control is added in swimming pools and water tanks, a habitat that the mosquito takes advantage of to lay eggs and proliferate.

For the public health coordinator of the Departmental Health Secretariat, Rosa María Cerchar, the most important recommendation is not to lower your guard against dengue. “We need the support of the communities to get the transmitting mosquito out of the houses and the only way to do it is to wash the pools and water tanks every seven days, not to keep useless objects that only serve as a breeding ground for the vector,” said the official.

With the arrival of the rains, the risk of dengue cases and outbreaks in populations increases, especially since the water increases the population capacity of the transmitting mosquito.

The Departmental Health Secretariat calls on the community in general to not only help eradicate mosquito larvae but also to be attentive to the symptoms of the disease, such as: fever, bone pain, headache, behind the eyes and joints and loss of appetite. One of the alarming symptoms of the disease is decay, persistent fever, bleeding gums, urine, bruises on the skin and persistent abdominal pain, so it is recommended to go to the nearest health center for medical assistance.

ABOUT DENGUE

Dengue is an acute viral disease that can affect people of any age, especially children and the elderly, caused by a virus transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti).

Dengue mosquitoes occur in urban areas with altitudes below 2,200 meters above sea level, they lay their eggs in clean water deposits such as swimming pools, vases of aquatic plants, tires, buckets of water and any container that is outdoors. and that it can store water.

The disease is characterized by fever, bone pain and headache, joint pain, loss of appetite, and pain behind the eyes. There are some symptoms that are alarming, such as major weakness, persistent fever, bleeding gums, bleeding in the urine, bruises on the skin and persistent abdominal pain.

Do not self-medicate, go to the doctor immediately to receive the necessary attention. Complications and the risk of death are preventable, if treated early.

