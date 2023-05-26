Four new conductors and their debut

Flora Daller from Musikverein Eggerding, Thomas Grüneis from MV Kopfing and Andreas Steininger and Paul Tiefenthaler from MV Zell an der Pram recently passed the final exam with very good results and will share the podium.

In addition to conducting, the four-year course also requires organizing a concert, from choosing a program to putting the orchestra together. Musicians from 28 different music associations will be sitting on the stage.

“The practical training suffered extremely during the Corona period because we were not able to hold orchestra rehearsals for a long time. It is all the more astonishing that these four talented young conductors persevered,” said the director of the LMS Andorf and district music director Gerald Karl, who also ran the course .

ePaper

Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

