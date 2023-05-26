Home » Four new conductors and their debut
News

Four new conductors and their debut

by admin
Four new conductors and their debut

Flora Daller from Musikverein Eggerding, Thomas Grüneis from MV Kopfing and Andreas Steininger and Paul Tiefenthaler from MV Zell an der Pram recently passed the final exam with very good results and will share the podium.

In addition to conducting, the four-year course also requires organizing a concert, from choosing a program to putting the orchestra together. Musicians from 28 different music associations will be sitting on the stage.

“The practical training suffered extremely during the Corona period because we were not able to hold orchestra rehearsals for a long time. It is all the more astonishing that these four talented young conductors persevered,” said the director of the LMS Andorf and district music director Gerald Karl, who also ran the course .

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

See also  [Central Broadcasting Network Review]The pillar of the country, the model of the era

You may also like

Is it art or can it go away?

1,497 preventive service police officers return to their...

Once again remittances are the fuel of the...

Wang Huning’s speech was more vicious than Wang...

TARGET 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney...

Ecuador sub 20 adds a victory in the...

Edict 1st. notice Melecio Mosquera Mosquera

Arrested for robbing a teenager – Diario La...

From fan to collector of ‘Cacique de La...

Another AI face-changing scam: Anhui man was defrauded...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy