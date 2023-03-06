The mayors Moisés Córdoba Ramos, from Lloró, José Oliver Moreno, from Medio San Juan, Pedro José Mena Maquilón, from Carmen del Darién, and Yeffer Arley Gamboa Palacios, from Nuquí, were elected as members of the Codechocó Board of Directors.

They will represent the sub-regions of Atrato, San Juan, Darién and Pacífico – Baudó, respectively.

The decision was approved at the Codechocó Board of Directors meeting that was held in Nuquí, and was chaired by the governor (e) of Chocó, Farlin Perea Rentería.

The general director of Codechocó presented the management report corresponding to the 2022 term, highlighting the implementation of the strategy to strengthen green businesses, the substitution of fishing gear in the municipality of Nuquí, environmental education processes, planting of two thousand trees in the territory, ecological restoration projects.