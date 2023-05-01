Four online courses on Open Government. The new editions of the Participation and Accountability MOOCs are starting

Digital practices of participation, Accountability, Open Data and Quality of digital services. These are the titles of the four Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) promoted by Formez PA to allow interested parties to acquire new skills, knowledge and basic skills on open government issues.

Given the strong demand for training and updating, each of the four training courses is offered in several editions and so far nearly 5,000 students have been enrolledmainly civil servants.

Each course has a total duration of twelve hours to be carried out in five weeks. The average commitment required is about two and a half hours a week.

I’m leaving in the first half of May:

• the fourth edition of the MOOC on Digital Participation Practiceswhich illustrates how to initiate and manage participatory decision-making processes, the methodologies adopted and the technological tools to strengthen the participation of citizens and stakeholders in the decision-making processes of the Public Administration

• and the the second edition of the Accountability MOOCwhich tells in simple and accessible language how public and private entities can account to citizens regarding the choices made, the results obtained and the related consequences.

Registration for both MOOCs expires on May 12.

The second edition of MOOC Quality of digital serviceshowever, is scheduled for the period May 23 – June 28 not registrations are possible until 10.00 on 23 May.

The course illustrates the main aspects and characteristics that digital services of the PA should have to be considered of quality: simple to use, fair, inclusive and designed starting from the real needs of users.

The third edition of MOOC Open Datadesigned to spread the culture and practice of open data in the Italian public administration, is finally planned from 6 June to 11 July with registrations until 10.00 on 6 June.

The courses, totally free, are part of the activities of the “Opengov: methods and tools for open administration” project financed under the PON Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2021, Axis I – Specific objective 1.1 “Increasing transparency and interoperability and access to public data” – Action 1.1.1, promoted by the Department of Public Administration and implemented by Formez PA.

Visit the dedicated page on the site Italia Open Gov for further information on the four courses.