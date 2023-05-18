Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress, according to a study

Mercer Marsh Benefits, a leading health and benefits consultancy and a Marsh McLennan business, today released its 2023 Health on Demand Report, which revealed, among other findings, that employee stress is a critical issue in attracting and retaining employees. talent.

The study surveyed nearly 4,000 employees in Latin America and the Caribbean about their priorities when it comes to health and wellness, highlighting the employee voice so companies can better address their needs. The results show that almost half of all employees in Latin America (48%) report feeling stressed on a day-to-day basis. When asked what factors put them at risk for burnout at work, the top three were work pressures (54%), poor leadership (39%), and toxic culture (37%).

On the other hand, beyond the stressful factors at work, 55% of the employees who answered the survey indicated that during the previous year they worked without feeling mentally well; percentage that rises to 61% for employees who indicated working in the same period of time without feeling physically well, which represents a risk for organizations that can materialize in absenteeism, turnover, decreased productivity and profitability.

It is important to mention that the health care and well-being of employees provided by the employer must be addressed transversally for the entire population group, taking into account the different generational groups, personal situation, health conditions, gender, etc. ., which also leads to equity in health, which is based on the confidence that employees have in being able to access the health services that they or their families need; about, 22% of employees say they are not confident they can pay for the medical attention they need, a percentage that increases to 23% in women and 36% in employees who have a part-time job.

To this we add the panorama of “caregivers”, who represent 79% of those surveyed in the region and who are those responsible for the care of children, parents or family members, of whom close to 1 in 2 ( 57%) refer to work pressure as one of the potential factors to trigger burnout. This represents an opportunity for companies to continue considering the development of pertinent, effective, and innovative benefit, health, and well-being strategies for all the population groups for which they are formed.

Likewise, companies are in a unique and critical position to address wellness gaps in a rapidly changing world by exploring benefits, health and wellness programs that consider the social, political and economic situations that currently exist. concern the working population such as: violent crime, adverse economic factors/economic recession, health crises, armed conflict, etc.; without leaving aside, the impact that the employer can have on the collaborators, by addressing the social causes that generate the most concern for them; Considering that for 85% of employees, actions aimed at women’s health are highly relevant, in addition to 74% of employees, interventions around the foci of diversity, equity and inclusion are key.

However, also The great work that many organizations are doing stands out, since today more than ever employees highly value the support provided by their employers, 61% of those surveyed perceive that their company cares about the health and well-being of its workers , and 70% feel prosperous in their current role or organization; This perception of care is directly related to the strategy of benefits, health and well-being that it has implemented, and this is how 79% of employees who have access to more than 10 benefits indicate that they are less likely to change to another job, and additionally, 92% are sure that they will pay for medical care if required, positively impacting the proposal of value to the employee

For this reason, the consultancy invites companies to continue exploring innovative solutions for the entire workforce, with special emphasis on attracting and retaining Gen Z, (born between 1997-2012), who by 2025 will be part of 27% of the workforce. According to the study, this generation is highly focused on financial well-being and self-care, it is the one that feels most prosperous compared to other generational groups (79% vs. 70% of the population), however, 56% indicate feel stress in their day to day, that is, it is the population group that is most exposed to this condition (vs 28% of the general distribution).

Part of exploring those innovative benefits goes hand-in-hand with the adoption of digital health, where great strides are already beginning with 78% of respondents finding the future of healthcare, via telemedicine, interesting and attractive. , virtual assistance, resulting in an increase in virtual consultations with health professionals. However, there is still a long way to go as 42% still prefer to book face-to-face appointments with their trusted doctor for a general check-up, placing great value on trusted human connections.

Ricardo de Almeida, Executive Director of Mercer Marsh Benefits for Latin America and the Caribbean highlighted the importance of offering a wide range of benefits: “In recent years, the health and well-being of employees have been pressured by multiple crises, ranging from from economic and geopolitical conflicts to the global pandemic. Our research shows how these challenges, along with the multiple pressure points facing healthcare systems, have exposed significant gaps in workforce protection. This is particularly true among groups such as low-paid workers, caregivers, and women.

“Health on Demand’s findings clearly show that by providing comprehensive benefits, employers can address these risks, protect their employees, and ultimately create a foundation for them to thrive at work and beyond.”

Ariel Almazán, Workforce Health Leader for Mercer Marsh Benefits in Latin America and the Caribbean, stressed the need for employers to adopt a values-based approach to their benefits strategies.

“Employees who feel cared for by their employer are more likely to report organizational leadership committed to a healthy culture. Work-related commitments, such as incorporating wellness into job design and taking action on issues like living wages and social justice, are a key part of this,” Almazán said. “It also means giving employees the confidence that they can afford the health care they and their families need and have access to the benefits that are relevant to them.”