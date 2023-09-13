Home » Four points out of six for Colombia at the start of the Qualifiers
Four points out of six for Colombia at the start of the Qualifiers

Four points out of six for Colombia at the start of the Qualifiers

Positive balance for the Colombian National Team in its first two days of the South American Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup in the United States and Mexico, adding four points out of six in dispute, after having defeated Venezuela at home by the smallest difference and last night tied 0-0. 0 against Chile in Santiago.

IT ADDED ON A HEAVY COURT

La Tricolor brings a tie from the Monumental de Santiago, a field that was in poor condition after having recently received a concert. Even the game was in doubt about being played there. Colombia had a harder time adapting to the playing field and finally managed to score a point

LORENZO’S UNDEfeated

Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo remains undefeated at the helm of the national team with whom he accumulated 10 games last night: eight friendly and two in Qualifiers. In addition, he prevented Chile, one of his direct rivals, from winning at home, taking into account that he had lost in his debut visiting Uruguay.

TWO CLEAR GOALS

Camilo Vargas demonstrated in the first two dates the good competitive level that Mexican soccer brings and against Venezuela and Chile he managed to get a clean sheet, working together with his other teammates. In Santiago he had a good performance in clear scoring plays for the Chileans.

MINE INJURY

In the initial part, central defender Yerry Mina retired injured and Dávinson Sánchez came on in his place, whose lack of rhythm and the few minutes he had recently had at Tottenham was noticeable.

SYNTHESIS

CHILE

Brayan Cortes

Guillermo Maripan

Gabriel Suazo

Arturo vidal

Alexis Sanchez

Erick Pulgar

Diego Valdes

Gary Medel

Rodrigo Echeverria

Matías Catalán

Ben Diaz

DT: Eduardo Berizzo

COLOMBIA

Camilo Vargas

Daniel Muñoz

Yerry Mina

Jhon Lucumi

Deiver Machado

Jefferson Lerma

Matheus Uribe

Jorge Carrascal

John Arias

Luis Diaz

Rafael Santos Borré

Coach: Nestor Lorenzo

RESULTS DATE 2

Bolivia 0-3 Argentina

Ecuador 2-1 Uruguay

Venezuela 1-0 Paraguay

Chile 0-0 Colombia

Peru 0-1 Brazil

