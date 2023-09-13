Four points out of six for Colombia at the start of the Qualifiers

Positive balance for the Colombian National Team in its first two days of the South American Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup in the United States and Mexico, adding four points out of six in dispute, after having defeated Venezuela at home by the smallest difference and last night tied 0-0. 0 against Chile in Santiago.
IT ADDED ON A HEAVY COURT
La Tricolor brings a tie from the Monumental de Santiago, a field that was in poor condition after having recently received a concert. Even the game was in doubt about being played there. Colombia had a harder time adapting to the playing field and finally managed to score a point
LORENZO’S UNDEfeated
Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo remains undefeated at the helm of the national team with whom he accumulated 10 games last night: eight friendly and two in Qualifiers. In addition, he prevented Chile, one of his direct rivals, from winning at home, taking into account that he had lost in his debut visiting Uruguay.
TWO CLEAR GOALS
Camilo Vargas demonstrated in the first two dates the good competitive level that Mexican soccer brings and against Venezuela and Chile he managed to get a clean sheet, working together with his other teammates. In Santiago he had a good performance in clear scoring plays for the Chileans.
MINE INJURY
In the initial part, central defender Yerry Mina retired injured and Dávinson Sánchez came on in his place, whose lack of rhythm and the few minutes he had recently had at Tottenham was noticeable.
SYNTHESIS
CHILE
Brayan Cortes
Guillermo Maripan
Gabriel Suazo
Arturo vidal
Alexis Sanchez
Erick Pulgar
Diego Valdes
Gary Medel
Rodrigo Echeverria
Matías Catalán
Ben Diaz
DT: Eduardo Berizzo
COLOMBIA
Camilo Vargas
Daniel Muñoz
Yerry Mina
Jhon Lucumi
Deiver Machado
Jefferson Lerma
Matheus Uribe
Jorge Carrascal
John Arias
Luis Diaz
Rafael Santos Borré
Coach: Nestor Lorenzo
RESULTS DATE 2
Bolivia 0-3 Argentina
Ecuador 2-1 Uruguay
Venezuela 1-0 Paraguay
Chile 0-0 Colombia
Peru 0-1 Brazil