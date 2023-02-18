He has barely played a Millonarios game so far in the 2023 season and already has several casualties, four of them sensitive for this Saturday’s match against Jaguares, at 6:20 pm in El Campín.

The ‘ambassadors’ have not had the best luck in the last three weeks, where they previously reported the physical discomfort of Fernando Uribe, Luis Carlos Ruiz and Israel Alba.

Now add the injuries to Larry Vásquez due to low back pain and Omar Bertel due to a bruised right kneeas Millionaires pointed out on social networks.

Added to that, the suspension of three dates for Daniel Cataño for the case of aggression against a fan last Sunday in Ibagué, which the team will appeal, appears David Macalister Silva with a suspension date.

The captain of the blues owes a day for the expulsion against Santa Fe on the last day of the home runs of the 2022 Completion Tournament, which he did not pay against Pereira because the club had players in the Colombian National Team.

On the other hand, the good news in the team is the call for Oscar Cortesthe great figure of the ‘tricolor’ in the South American Sub-20 with three goals, and will probably start.

The other novelties would be the inclusion of Jorge Arias as a left back, even though he is a central defender but he has experience on that side.

It should be remembered that Millonarios has a commitment to the Copa Libertadores next week, visiting the Catholic University of Ecuador in Quito, on Thursday at 7 pm.

Possible formation of Millionaires: Alvaro Montero; Elvis Perlaza, Andrés Llinás, Juan Pablo Vargas, Jorge Arias; Daniel Giraldo, Juan Carlos Pereira, Oscar Cortes, Edgar Guerra, Juan David Torres; Leonardo Castro.