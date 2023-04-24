Four shipwrecks in Lampedusa, two dead and twenty missing – breaking latest news

Another small boat, and it is the fourth of the day, sank in the waters in front of Lampedusa. The 47 migrants, including six women and a minor, at the sight of the NGO Open Arms ship began to wave and get agitated, causing the boat to capsize and end up in the water. All were rescued by Open Arms volunteers who then disembarked them at the commercial dock. A 6-month pregnant woman, a 27-year-old with a broken foot and an 8-month-old newborn, accompanied by her mother, were transported to the Outpatient Clinic.

Three shipwrecks in a few hours in Lampedusa: two bodies recovered, including that of a 26-year-old woman, about twenty missing and 118 migrants rescued. The southernmost island in Europe is once again being attacked by small iron boats from Tunisia. After four days of stoppage due to rough seas, the Coast Guard has rescued 35 boats in the last few hours with the rescue of about 1,200 people, two bodies recovered and about twenty missing. At the hotspot in the Imbriacola district, in the evening, there were 1,638 guests, compared to just under 400 places available. A boom in attendance, despite the fact that in the morning, at the disposal of the Prefecture of Agrigento, 180 had been transferred by ferry to Porto Empedocle. At dawn yesterday, there were just 315 guests in the first reception facility. The comings and goings, from the Favarolo pier, of harbor master’s and financial police patrol boats loaded with migrants went on non-stop for the whole day. And at sunset there was talk of at least another 400 refugees, on numerous adrift boats, still to be rescued. Particularly worrying were those small iron boats – already defined as “floating coffins” by the regent prosecutor of Agrigento, Salvatore Vella, – which suddenly sank. On the last one, 7 meters long, 38 were traveling, originating from Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Mali and South Sudan. The vessel, according to the stories of the survivors themselves, had already taken on water when, at the sight of the Guardia di Finanza patrol boat, some of the non-EU citizens stood up to try and wave their arms to ask for help. It was at that moment that the boat capsized and the occupants all ended up in the water. A 26-year-old woman drowned. But the other two “carts of the sea” also sank due to poor buoyancy. Forty people, including 8 women and 6 minors, who were rescued during the night in the Sar area by the Tunisian fishing boat “Mohamed Amine”. Sailors who carried out the rescue before the arrival of the patrol boat of the Captaincy onto which the group was then transferred. Also recovered the body of a young man who was taken to the mortuary of the Cala Pisana cemetery where the coffins of migrants, who died following a shipwreck, became 7 in the evening. According to what emerged from the stories of the survivors, on departure from Sfax there were 55 people on that 7-metre metal punt. Therefore, 14 people would be missing from the appeal. The searches, by the patrol boats of the yellow flames and the coast guard, went on for the whole day. The Agrigento prosecutor’s office has opened investigations into the two shipwrecks with victims for aiding and abetting illegal immigration and death as a consequence of another crime. A small boat with 45 people on board was also wrecked and sunk, 42 ​​migrants, including 5 women and 3 minors, who were rescued by the Coast Guard. According to the declarations of the castaways, there would be 3 missing. Other shipwrecks with dozens of dead are also reported by the Libyan and Tunisian authorities. “The bodies of 34 migrants who drowned trying to reach Europe were recovered on the west coast of Libya in 5 days,” the Libyan Red Crescent said. The Tunisian Coast Guard of Sfax, Kerkennah and Mahdia recovered the bodies of 30 people, including those of two women and two children, in a state of decomposition on Sunday. They should be sub-Saharan victims of shipwrecks. Meanwhile, the arrival of thousands more refugees fleeing the war is being announced from Sudan.