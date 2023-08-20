Four States Extend SNAP Payments to Residents Before End of August

Four States Set to Distribute SNAP Benefits Before End of August

As the month of August draws to a close, several US states are preparing to distribute Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the form of SNAP coupons. Maryland, Washington, Mississippi, and Ohio are among the states ready to provide support to eligible residents.

In Maryland, qualified individuals can receive SNAP benefits of up to $1,691.00 USD. These benefits are distributed on an EBT card, with the latest distribution date falling on the 23rd of each month. It is important to note that the maximum amount, $1,691.00 USD, is specifically for families consisting of eight members. Households with three members, on the other hand, receive a maximum of $740.00 USD.

Washington State also offers SNAP benefits, with individuals living in a five-member household eligible to receive up to $1,691.00 USD. Families with three members can receive a maximum of $740.00 USD. The distribution date for SNAP benefits in Washington is no later than August 20th and is determined by the case number on the approval letter.

Moving on to Mississippi, families consisting of eight members can receive up to $1,116.00 USD in SNAP benefits. For each additional member, an extra $211.00 USD is awarded. Households with three individuals can receive an additional $740.00 USD. The distribution of benefits in Mississippi is determined by the last two digits of the case number, with the last day of distribution falling on the 21st of every month.

Lastly, Ohio also provides SNAP benefits to eligible residents. For households with five members, benefits can reach up to $1,116.00 USD. Families with three members can receive up to $740.00 USD, with an additional $211.00 USD offered for each extra person. The distribution deadline for Ohio is the 20th of each month.

The SNAP program plays a crucial role in helping families access nutritious food and maintain a healthy lifestyle. These upcoming distributions will offer much-needed support to individuals and households in need across the four states.

