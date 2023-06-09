Home » Four teams listed in the Second Category tournament – ​​breaking latest news
News

Four teams listed in the Second Category tournament – ​​breaking latest news

by admin
Four teams listed in the Second Category tournament – ​​breaking latest news

The clubs are already preparing for the championship.

On June 25 of this year, the Second Category Championship will begin, with the participation of four teams. The champion will play in the play offs to ascend to Serie B.

Milton Castro Piedra, sports coordinator of the Loja Professional Soccer Association, told Diario Crónica that the following clubs will participate: Sportivo Loja, Valle de Catamayo, Italia and Atlético Zamora.

“12 dates will be played —24 round-trip games—; According to the regulations, only 1 representative will come out, who will dispute in the playoff in the second stage with a view to promotion,” he said.

He noted that the sporting events will be held in three qualified venues: Miguel Iturralde Military Fort, fields of the Jipiro Recreational Park and El Porvenir de Catamayo stadium.

The championship is expected to end on August 27, since the matches will be on weekends and sometimes on Wednesdays.

They hope that the fans will accompany them during the development of this provincial tournament. (D)

See also  Parcerita, Syan's international launch

You may also like

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Series and movie tips: Avatar, Tour de France...

Government and ELN agree to a bilateral ceasefire...

Is PetroChina Fearing Something Big?The general manager led...

Stocks New York: Tech stocks continue to rise...

Slovakia is among the most benevolent countries in...

A prison subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

At the weekend it can crash again in...

The influence of Bukelismo in Latin America: An...

The millionaire that Nacional, DIM and Pereira have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy