Four times gold for canoeist Tim Briedl

At the weekend, the Austrian state championships in flat water sprint took place in Ottensheim. The weather conditions were modest on Saturday and Sunday, but as wild water rafters, the athletes of the SV Forelle Teefix Steyr canoe are used to tough external circumstances and sometimes cool conditions in and out of the water. Tim Briedl (15) won a sensational four gold medals at the youth championships.

On Saturday he won – somewhat surprisingly – the youth championship title in the kayak singles over 1000m and only one hour later the title with his kayak twos partner Lukas Profanter (Kajakclub Graz). Over 200m (the shortest sprint distance), the HTL student secured a silver medal on top of that. On top of that. Yesterday, Sunday, the collection of medals was expanded: the man from Dietach also managed to secure the youth championship title again in the kayak singles over 500m. And the Briedl/Profanter team was once again unbeatable in the pair. Just two weeks ago, immediately after the state championship in white water, Tim Briedl started training in the particularly shaky flat water boat and was able to get used to the sensitive material – it came from his father Günther Briedl.

World Cup air sniffed

In July in Roudnice, Czech Republic, Tim Briedl got a taste of international competition at the Junior and U23 Whitewater World Championships: Being there was almost everything – at least as far as experience is concerned. He finished 33rd in the classic regatta and 27th in the sprint in his age group. In the team, eighth place even came out twice.

At the state whitewater canoeing championships in mid-July in St. Ruprecht an der Mur, Eric Kastner (SV Forelle Teefix Steyr Kanu) won his fifth state championship title and won the sprint. (dmf)

