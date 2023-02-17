Transportation in Bogotá was collapsed by riots in front of the National University, on Avenida NQS with Calle 45, which generated large traffic jams in Transmilenio.

According to the report of the transport system, there are delays in the trunks of the North Highway, Calle 80, Avenida Suba and Carrera 30, with delays of 40 minutes.

One of the reasons was that the buses were dammed at the Escuela Militar station, which is the interconnection of three of the main roads.

Due to this fact, from 6 pm many users had to leave the stations and walk to their homes, in addition to traffic jams on other road arteries.

It should be remembered that the riots, by a group of hooded men who confronted members of Esmad, was controlled after 5:30 p.m.

Previously, Transmilenio reported that the Universidad Nacional and Av. ElDorado stations were closed, in addition that “zonal routes in the sector carry out operational detours.”

It should be remembered that another protest was filed in the morning, in front of the Portal 20 de Julio, where drivers of the massive system denounced terrible working conditions.