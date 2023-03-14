So far in 2023, 22 kidnappings have been registered in Ecuador. The last one was in Quito, on a road where the residents say that these acts are recurrent. Among the kidnappers there are minors.

In ‘Operativo Libertad’, the National Police rescued the married couple, Vanessa Egas and Mauricio Martinez, who were kidnapped at midnight on March 11, 2023. This is one of the 22 cases of kidnapping that have been reported so far in 2023, nationwide.

According to the National Police, kidnappings are a mechanism applied by the criminal gangs. His principal object es get resources for finance their illegal activities.

The uniformed officers explain that there are different types of kidnappings. Some are not even planned, which means that almost anyone can be a victim of this crime.

by chance

Vanessa Egas and Mauricio Martinez They report that their car broke down in the VIVA route, a road that connects Quito with the valleys of Tumbaco and Cumbaya. While they were waiting for the tow truck, a car with about nine people intercepted them and took to a house on Ferroviaria Alta, in the south of Quito.

On the way they were forced to transfer money from various banking agencies, to release them.

According to the General Commander of the Police, Fausto Salinas, this is known as opportunity kidnappingthat is to say, that it was not something planned but – surely – the criminal gang was around the place; something that agrees with the claims of the residents of the sector, who point out that kidnappings have become frequent in that area.

cameras and patrols

Carlos Cuenca, a member of Unase, has pointed out that there are four modalities of kidnappings that take place in the country: common, extortion, express and simulation (see box).

Both Juan Zapata, Minister of the Interior, and Salinas indicated that control operations will be implemented in the “alley” of Ruta VIVA. Security cameras and patrolling will be increased, although they did not indicate since when.

profiles

The victims of planned kidnappings are people known to belong to families with high economic resources or are owners of small and medium enterprises.

However, those who have more money hire private security, something that is out of the reach or priorities of middle-class entrepreneurs. It is precisely to this sector that – according to Unase – the kidnappers are currently targeting: people who can pay –apparently– smaller sums of money, in a short time.

Given this, the uniformed recommend that on the business pages, the information is not mixed with the family.

In addition, they remember that when a kidnapping is planned, the criminals carry out a meticulous monitoring of their potential victims and help each other with social media data. (ADV)

TYPES OF KIDNAPPING

common hijacking: Involuntary retention of a person anywhere and not precisely for an economic purpose, but, for example, when in a relationship one prevents the other from leaving their home.

Kidnapping for extortion: When the relatives or those close to the victims receive calls in which the antisocials ask for a reward, in exchange for the release of the person. this can be planned or by opportunity.

Express kidnapping: When antisocials retain an individual, for a short period of time and You are required to withdraw money from bank accounts.credit cards or ask for ransom money, but in smaller amounts.

Kidnapping by simulation: The person leaves his house of his own free will, without leaving a trace. This does not constitute a risk scenario, but it is usually done because the alleged victim seeks to ask her own family for money.

How to avoid a kidnapping

Do not openly discuss your habitual plans, movements or routes on social networks or strangers.

on social networks or strangers. No public in real time where it is. For example, uploading photos and videos with the name or location of the place where you are at that moment.

in real time where it is. For example, uploading photos and videos with the name or location of the place where you are at that moment. Periodically change the route you usually take to get to your place of work and home.

Do not give out income information over the phone or internet.

have a clave familiar or with friends: it can be a word, a phrase or a number, which will let those close to you know that you are in a dangerous situation.

or with friends: it can be a word, a phrase or a number, which will let those close to you know that you are in a dangerous situation. Have a speed dial on emergency number (911) .

. Do not save cell phone contacts as “mom, son, wife, home, office”. use nicknames .

. If you feel watched, take note of the characteristics of the person or vehicle that is chasing you.

Source: Ministry of Government

Los secuestradores exigen sumas que van desde los 20.000 dólares, según datos policiales.

Por el secuestro de Vanessa Egas y Mauricio Martínez hay cuatro detenidos, dos son menores de edad, uno de ellos es investigado por asesinato.

En la Ruta VIVA de Quito se desarticuló a una banda delictiva, el 20 de enero de 2023.