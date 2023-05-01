Four without winning, equal to the elimination of Matecaña

Julian Andres Santa

Without football, without points, without goals and now without mathematics, all of this means early elimination for Deportivo Pereira, who, with three rounds to go to finish the round-robin phase, Matecaña is left with no option of seeking a spot among the eight best. Yesterday the Risaraldenses fell 0-2 on their visit to La Equidad, at the Techo de Bogotá stadium, thus completing four days without knowing the victory in the national contest.

pale acting

From the great performance against Boca Juniors in La Bombonera for the Copa Libertadores, apparently little or nothing remains and after that anguishing defeat in the last minutes of the game, the team has not been able to recover and after their falls against América and Equidad and the tie with Envigado, sentences its elimination, product of the pale performance of several of its players, mainly those who joined the current Colombian champion institution in 2023.

Players do not respond to trust

The Antioquia coach Alejandro Restrepo has given his players a lot of confidence, support and credibility, however, most of them have not taken advantage of it or responded to the strategist in the best way, which generates the poor performances of the squad in their last appearances by league.

Three dates remain per league

With the early elimination of the final home runs, the Matecañas still have three games left to finish the semester: Sunday, May 7 at 2 in the afternoon against Independiente Medellín at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas; Saturday the 13th visiting Junior at 8:30 p.m. and on the last day receiving the Alianza Petrolera, with date and day to be confirmed.

Libertadores between week

Now Deportivo Pereira must turn the page quickly and recover mentally and footballingly for the great match that will be held this Thursday, May 4 at 9 pm at home against Monagas for the third date of the Copa Libertadores, where the Colombian team must win to maintain the options of being able to think about the historic qualification to the round of 16 or the playoffs for the Copa Sudamericana.