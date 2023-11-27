Four-year-old survived Hamas horror under her father’s body

HomePolitics

PrintShare

US President Joe Biden commented on the release of the four-year-old girl. © Stephanie Scarbrough/AP/dpa

The girl survived the Hamas massacre on October 7 and was abducted to Gaza with around 240 other people. Now the little girl has been released – but she will never see her parents again.

Tel Aviv/Gaza/Washington – The fate of a four-year-old American girl released by the Islamist Hamas moves the hearts of many people. The little girl had to witness the murder of her two parents before she was taken to the Gaza Strip.

On October 7th, the then three-year-old was at home with her two siblings, aged 10 and 6, in a kibbutz on the border with the Gaza Strip when the Hamas terrorists invaded and shot the mother in front of the three children, according to US officials. Media reported. When her father placed himself protectively over his daughter, he was also shot. Her siblings survived because they hid in a closet, where they waited for 14 hours before being rescued, it was said.

Her little sister, who was initially thought to be dead, crawled out from under her father’s body and ran to a neighbor’s house, the Washington Post quoted a relative of the girl as saying. The terrorists grabbed the girl there along with the five-member neighboring family and deported them and many other civilians to the Gaza Strip. Last Friday the little one turned four years old in captivity. “What she endured is unimaginable,” US President Joe Biden said after the girl became the first US citizen to be freed among hostages as part of the agreement between Israel and Hamas on Sunday.

“She has a whole nation that embraces her.”

“She experienced terrible trauma,” Biden said. “What a joy it is to see her with us, but on the other hand it is also sad that she is returning to a reality where she has no parents,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “She has no parents – but she has a whole nation that embraces her and we will take care of her every need.”

The great-aunt and cousin said in a statement Sunday that they had “no words to express our relief and gratitude,” according to the newspaper. The little girl will live with her siblings and her aunt, uncle and grandparents in Israel, a relative was quoted as saying. Since Friday, 58 of the approximately 240 hostages held by Hamas have been released. The release of another ten hostages is expected this Monday. dpa

Share this: Facebook

X

