Fourniret’s ex-wife: “I confess. I am complicit in his crimes”

© AFP

Monique Olivier (75), the ex-wife of serial killer Michel Fourniret, unexpectedly admitted at her assize trial that she was complicit in the kidnapping of 9-year-old Estelle Mouzin, and the kidnapping and murder of two other women: “I acknowledge. ”

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM

The trial of three murders that the French serial killer Michel Fourniret confessed to at the end of his life is taking place in the French assize hall. Fourniret had previously been convicted of the murder of eight Belgian and French women. His confessions only came after those convictions. But because Fourniret died in 2021, only his ex-wife Monique Olivier is now on trial.

Chairman Didier Safar had already questioned Olivier for four hours on Monday. Olivier had mainly talked about previous crimes, for which she had already been convicted.

“Please stand up for a moment”

Slachtoffer Estelle Mouzin. — © if

That is why Safar asked Olivier to stand up for a moment at the start of the afternoon session.

Safar: “You had very few comments yesterday. I would like to ask you a question. What is your position on the three offenses you are accused of?”

Olivier is accused, among other things, of complicity in the kidnapping of Estelle Mouzin, a 9-year-old girl who disappeared on January 9, 2003 in the French village of Guermantes. She is also accused of complicity in the kidnapping, imprisonment and murder of Joanna Parrish (20) and Marie-Angèle Domèce (18).

Olivier stood up slowly and spoke briefly: “I acknowledge the facts. The three facts I am accused of.”

Safar: “You mean: you acknowledge the facts in the Parrish, Domèce and Mouzin files?”

Olivier nodded.

Strangled and buried

At the end of his life, Fourniret confessed that he kidnapped Mouzin in Guermantes and took the girl to his deceased sister’s house in Ville-sur-Lumes, northern France. She was raped and eventually strangled. He is said to have then buried the body in a nearby forest, together with Monique Olivier.

Share this: Facebook

X

