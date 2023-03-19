A total of Fourteen people died in Ecuador and one in Peru from a magnitude 6.5 earthquake on the Richter open scale, which was recorded this Saturday in the province of Guayas, in the coastal area of ​​Ecuador.

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, reported that twelve people died in the province of El Oro, on the border with Peru, and two in Azuay, also located in the south of the country.

From Lima confirmed the death of a 4-year-old girl after the strong tremor that was felt at noon this Saturday in the northern Peruvian region of Tumbes, with its epicenter in Ecuador, and that also left dozens of victims, as well as destroyed, disabled and affected homes, including health centers and other infrastructure.

According to the Ecuadorian authorities, the earthquake left 381 injured, several of whom were visited in health centers by the head of state, who in a press conference on Saturday night indicated that two other people died as a result of the winter.

The military supported the air evacuation of the wounded from the city of Machala to health centers in Guayaquil.

Official reports in Ecuador show 90 homes affected, 44 destroyed, fifty educational units affected, as well as 17 public assets, 20 private assets, 31 health centers and one private asset destroyed, as well as a bridge.

After the 6.5 earthquake that occurred at noon on Saturday, and which was felt in 13 of the 24 provinces of the country, four more of magnitudes 4.8 were registered, as well as 3.7 and two of 3.5, with epicenter in the extreme northeast of Isla Puná in the Gulf of Guayaquil (southwest).

Among the damages to infrastructures, the collapse of facades, broken glass and cracks in walls, among others, were reported.

Likewise, the collapse of the old cabotage pier was recorded, damage to the YAT Club Machala, and the fall of telephone lines, and lack of electricity in several cantons of the province of El Oro.

The Oceanographic Institute of the Navy reported that the earthquake did not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami on the continental and insular coast of the country.

According to the public company Petroecuador, the facilities of the Marítimo-Balao, Chorrillos, Monteverde, La Libertad, La Toma Loja Depository terminals did not register any news.

The Esmeraldas-Quito pipeline stopped momentarily as a precaution, but then it operated again without incident.

Likewise, the Pascuales Terminal and LNG Plant, and Terminal 3 Bocas suspended activities and were evacuated as a precaution. No news was reported in the initial balance.

The Guayaquil and Cuenca airports operated without news and the hydrocarbons sector did not register any news.

The Guayaquil city council, capital of the Guayas province, specified that there was a partial structural collapse and 29 architectural (non-structural) collapses in the urban area; while in the rural area it was registered: 1 structural collapse in Puná and 15 architectural collapses (11 in Puná and 4 in Tenguel) and one minor injury.

During the installation of the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE), President Lasso reported that his Government was activated “emergently” to provide the necessary attention to those affected by the earthquake.

The Integrated Security Service (ECU 911) indicated that they registered more than 400 emergencies nationwide, most of them were in the city of Machala, in the province of El Oro.