Fourteen injured left a change of leader in the courtyard of the Judicial Prison

In different hospital centers in Valledupar, respectively, there are 14 inmates of the Judicial Prison of this capital, one of them in the Intensive Care Unit, because in said prison establishment a riot was generated in patio 4, due to the change of the leader or ‘white feather’, as those deprived of liberty call him.

It was learned from the Municipal representative, Silvio Cuello, that the mutiny occurred because the former leader was released and a number of inmates from yard 4 appointed a new one who was not liked by the rest, who are the majority.

“He is a person who leads the group and whose main and ideal function is for Human Rights issues, but they have a certain superiority and respect over others, they get benefits such as food different from those supplied to them, cell phones and even drugs.” . They choose this person themselves, the control organizations have no interference in it,” said the official.

It should be noted that this is the second revolt that has occurred in this prison this week, the previous one was in another yard due to a surprise search by Inpec officials, in order to maintain control.

