Fourteen year old dies hit by a pirated car in the Verona area – News

A 14-year-old boy died after being hit by a pirated car, which fled after causing the accident. The crash took place just before midnight yesterday, in San Vito di Negrar, in Valpolicella, in the Verona area. From the first information, the young man was walking on the road when he was hit by the car, then walked away without anyone helping him. Transported in very serious conditions to Verona to the Borgo Trento hospital, the 14-year-old died a few hours later. The investigations are entrusted to the Traffic Police.

The victim is a boy of Ghanaian origin, Chris Obeng Abom, who lives with his family in Negrar. The road agents are working to reconstruct the dynamics of the investment, which took place along a straight road on via San Vito, an artery that crosses the hilly town longitudinally.

He dreamed of being a footballer in some big team Chris Obeng Abom. The teenager, registered with the FIGC, played in one of the youth teams of Negrar, which participates in the third category championship with the senior team. The young man’s parents – the father is a worker in a metalworking company – have been in Italy for about twenty years, and their other two children, a boy and a girl, were also born here.

The perpetrator of the investment is a 39-year-old Veronese worker. He was identified by the Carabinieri. The man has small precedents, including drug dealing and driving under the influence. The Carabinieri arrived at him thanks to the municipal video surveillance system and the wreckage of the car found on the asphalt by the military.

The investigators arrived at the pirated car thanks to a fragment of the headlight and part of the rear-view mirror. With these elements, it was possible to identify the model of the vehicle involved in the accident, and to search for it in the images of the various cameras equipped with a license plate reading system.

Having examined the images throughout the night, the military identified the vehicle, registered to a 64-year-old woman, but used by her son, who this morning had used the car again to go to work, on a construction site in Valpolicella.

Reached by the military, the 39-year-old admitted that he had been driving the car last night, but not that he had hit a person. The car shows damage to the right front part, compatible with the fragments found on the ground, and the crushing marks typical of when a person is hit are evident on the windshield.

The doctors: ‘He could have been saved if he was treated immediately’



Chris Obeng Abom, the 14-year-old boy hit and killed by a pirated car “could have been saved if he had been rescued” after the accident. This was stated by the doctors of the intensive and emergency care of the University Hospital of Verona, who had welcomed the young victim last night. According to the doctors, the injuries sustained by the young man alone would not be “compatible with death”, instead caused by “cardiac arrest due to crushing hypoxia”. Basically, before being noticed by a passerby, the 14-year-old remained on the ground for a period of time that could have been fatal.

