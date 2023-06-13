Home » Fourth cycle of negotiations with the ELN will begin on August 14
News

Fourth cycle of negotiations with the ELN will begin on August 14

by admin
Fourth cycle of negotiations with the ELN will begin on August 14

The Colombian government and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army will begin the fourth cycle of peace negotiations on August 14 in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, once a key ceasefire has entered into force for the development of these contacts.

The next cycle will be open until September 4, reports the Colombian station W Radio.

Last Friday the bilateral ceasefire agreement was formalized for a period of 180 days, the longest signed with the guerrillas, the result of 35 days of intense negotiations in Havana. It will enter into force on August 3.

The ELN’s chief negotiator, Israel Ramírez, alias ‘Pablo Beltrán’, has stressed that the ceasefire agreement “seeks a humanitarian purpose, to reduce the conflict so that in Colombia there is a better climate for the participation of society”.

Meanwhile, the head of the government delegation, Otty Patiño, has stressed that it is a “crucial” step for the peace process.

See also  Horses, what a passion. And for the first time, the Best on the web will also be awarded

You may also like

How Bitcoin Can Help Secure Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Protocols...

The Lions settle for a goalless draw against...

Rescued girls confirmed that Wilson was with them

the reactions of passersby to the disappearance of...

Another bittersweet feast! – OujdaCity

Captured for manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms

Farewell to Berlusconi, protagonist of Italian history.

Gimhae Startup Forum launched… Revitalization of innovative start-up...

Peasant leader who was kidnapped in Córdoba assassinated

Make every effort to do a good job...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy