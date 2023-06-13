Fourth cycle of negotiations with the ELN will begin on August 14

The Colombian government and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army will begin the fourth cycle of peace negotiations on August 14 in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, once a key ceasefire has entered into force for the development of these contacts.

The next cycle will be open until September 4, reports the Colombian station W Radio.

Last Friday the bilateral ceasefire agreement was formalized for a period of 180 days, the longest signed with the guerrillas, the result of 35 days of intense negotiations in Havana. It will enter into force on August 3.

The ELN’s chief negotiator, Israel Ramírez, alias ‘Pablo Beltrán’, has stressed that the ceasefire agreement “seeks a humanitarian purpose, to reduce the conflict so that in Colombia there is a better climate for the participation of society”.

Meanwhile, the head of the government delegation, Otty Patiño, has stressed that it is a “crucial” step for the peace process.