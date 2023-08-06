Fourth edition of “Goles por mi barrio” presented in Encarnación

With the aim of promoting this initiative to avoid the drug problem in the different areas of the country, the National Sports Secretariat and the Interior Football Union jointly presented this Friday the fourth edition of the Project “Goles for my Neighborhood », in homage to the architect Jorge Hrisuk.

During the ceremony, the Minister of Sports, Diego Galeano expressed his satisfaction because this tournament is a sign that when things are done well, with seriousness and responsibility and with a social sense.

Hopefully more cities can copy this initiative. Sport is life and it raises the spirits of all the youth and with these kids playing, and even more so when they win and go to their bars with their fans and neighbors, the mood of those neighborhoods will change. It makes me very happy to see the SND shirt in this project that is super comprehensive, “he said.

For his part, the municipal mayor of Encarnación, Luis Yd, stressed that “Encarnación has its doors open for this great Minister who brought Odesur to this city. Grateful Minister because you decided to look at the city of Encarnación. Today we need people who do the same as you.

While the general coordinator of the Project, Sebastián Remesowski, thanked the support of the National Sports Secretariat for the development of this important competition that brings together the neighborhoods of Encarnación. «Thank you Minister for saying yes and supporting Goals for my Neighborhood. We know that you have a tight schedule and with all that you made time to join us and that is a very strong message about the commitment you have to support sports in the interior of the country, “he said.

Ready for competition

The Villa Alegre Stadium of the Encarnacena Soccer League was the setting where children and adolescents, representatives of 40 neighborhoods of the Departmental Capital of Itapúa, met for the official presentation of the 4th edition of the Inter-neighborhood Tournament “Goles por mi Barrio” . In addition, the clothing to be used by the participating teams was presented and balls were delivered for practice in their respective neighborhoods.

This edition of the sports event will be fully experienced in 4 stadiums set up especially for the event. They will be located on the Costanera de Encarnación and during the weekends of September, October and November, they will be filled with excitement and merriment with the search for the neighborhood that will be crowned champion.

Within the framework of the launch of the presentation of the project, a posthumous recognition was given to the family of the architect Jorge Hrisuk for his invaluable contribution, and as a sign of appreciation and immense gratitude for his work as a volunteer in institutions in charge of the fight against the adictions.

“Goles por mi barrio” is the first inter-neighborhood soccer tournament held in the City of Encarnación. It was born in 2017 with the mission of taking sport as an alternative to the drug problem in the neighborhoods. Likewise, the contest seeks the integration and recreation of children, raising awareness and teaching them about addictions, which is why the main slogan of the tournament is Let’s play soccer and not drugs.

This sporting event, which returns after three years, normally brings together more than 93 teams from more than 40 neighborhoods throughout the city and puts approximately 2,100 children in competition in 2 categories. The space is used to educate young athletes about the positive values ​​of sport and its importance as an alternative to avoiding drugs.

The Minister of Sports, Diego Galeano Harrison; the Municipal Mayor of Encarnación, Luis Yd; the President of the Municipal Board, Fredy Ortega; the General Coordinator of the Project, Sebastián Remesowski; the President of the Interior Soccer Union, Oscar Ramírez; the President of the Encarnacena Soccer League, Jorge González; and the Conmebol Development Manager, Rodrigo Pérez, led the official presentation of one of the most significant tournaments in the city of Encarnación.

