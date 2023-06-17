Fourth heat wave keeps Mexico with high temperatures

Forecast this Saturday there will be temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius causing extreme heat.

The heat wave in the Mexican territory will continue this Saturday with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in 23 states, reported the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Mexico.

This condition will be the product of five meteorological phenomena, including the fourth tropical wave that will enter the country through the Mexican state of Chiapas, in the Mexican southeast.

In addition, the Mexican Government agency attached to the National Water Commission (Conagua) foresaw a dry line in the north of the national territory, a subtropical jet stream, low pressure channels over the interior of the country and moisture flow from both oceans.

Heat wave with temperatures of 45 degrees

According to his forecast this Saturday there will be temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius in entities such as Campeche, Coahuila, Guerrero, Michoacán, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán.

Similarly, it predicted maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius in Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Colima, Durango, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca and Puebla.

Meanwhile, from 35 to 40 degrees Celsius in Aguascalientes, Baja California, southwest of the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Quintana Roo and Zacatecas.

As well as between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius in Mexico City and Tlaxcala.

Due to these events, the meteorological authorities recommended that the Mexican population take preventive measures such as avoiding prolonged exposure to radiation from the sun.

In contrast, he expected minimum temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains of Baja California, the State of Mexico and Puebla.

For its part, the Conagua SMN anticipated heavy occasional rains for regions of Chiapas, Coahuila, Guerrero, Michoacán and Oaxaca.

Also, he indicated that there may be gusts of wind of 60 to 80 kilometers per hour and possible formation of whirlwinds in Coahuila; South component wind with gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour and possible dust storms in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

