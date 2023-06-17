Home » Fourth Western Digital Economy Expo digital economy sub-forum held in Xi’an – Xinhua English.news.cn
Xixian New Area Data Trading Matchmaking Platform Launching Ceremony

On June 16, the digital economy sub-forum of the 4th Western Digital Economy Expo “Cloud Data Leads Xinchuang Drive” was held in Fengxi New City, Xixian New District, Shaanxi Province. Experts and scholars from the field of digital economy offered advice and suggestions for the development of the western digital economy.

It is understood that this conference is guided by the Xi’an Municipal People’s Government, hosted by the Xixian New Area Development and Construction Management Committee of Shaanxi Province, Sangda Co., Ltd., hosted by the Fengxi New Town Management Committee of Xixian New Area, and China Electronics Cloud. Shaanxi Regional Big Data Industry Association, Co-organized by Xi’an Big Data Industry Association.

At the meeting, Shi Yong, director of the Key Laboratory of Big Data Mining and Knowledge Management, Chinese Academy of Sciences, focused on “digital economy and counting from east to west”, and Zhao Hongwu, director of Shaanxi High-end Equipment and Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Research Institute, focused on “digital empowerment of high-quality development of traditional industries” ” and other keynote speeches; “China Electronics Cloud Northwest R&D Center” was unveiled; Xixian New District released digital Xixian achievements; in order to promote the circulation of data transactions in Xixian New District, the Xixian New District data transaction matching platform was launched. Subsequently, the Global Data Elements 50 Forum was launched.

It is understood that the holding of the digital economy sub-forum of the 4th Western Digital Economy Expo has built a comprehensive platform for the innovation and development of the western digital economy, industrial integration, exchange and cooperation, and provided a bridge for digital enterprises to communicate, learn, communicate and cooperate, and present all-round The latest achievements in the development of the digital economy will attract more high-quality digital economy industrial projects to Xi’an, promote digital industrialization and industrial digital development, and will comprehensively promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy in the western region. (Yang Xilong)

