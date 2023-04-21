Fox News pays $787 million to avoid trial for voter fraud lies – EntornoInteligente

Fox News agreed on Tuesday to pay $787.5 million in a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems to avoid a defamation trial at the last minute in which the voting machine company accused the television network of spreading falsehoods about alleged fraud in the 2020 US elections.

The amount is slightly less than half of the compensation that Dominion he was looking for with the lawsuit he filed in March 2021 against the conservative channel for his false complaints, in support of the former president Donald Trump (2017-2021), that the company had manipulated the presidential elections in which Democrat Joe Biden won.

“Truth matters,” Dominion attorney Justin Nelson said when disclosing the settlement amount. “Lies have consequences,” he insisted in statements to journalists.

The unexpected agreement, of which the details are unknown for now, was initially announced by the judge of the Delaware state court in charge of the case, who today had selected the jury and was preparing to hear the initial arguments of the two parties. .

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement on our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems,” he confirmed. Fox News it’s a statement. He said the pact reflects his “commitment to the highest journalistic standards.”

Fox hopes the country can move past “these issues”

“We hope that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably will allow the country to move on from these matters,” the network said.

After the November 2020 elections, Trump, then president and Republican candidate, repeatedly reiterated his accusation, rejected in various courts for lack of evidence, of electoral fraud after Biden’s victory.

Many of his advisers, including his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, defended the ruler’s claims that he had been the target of electoral fraud in which, they claimed, Dominion was involved.

Fox News, the most-watched news channel in the United States, gave extensive coverage to those fraud allegations. Meanwhile, several of their star presenters gave them credibility before the viewers.

Without the expected judgment

The trial that was to start today had aroused enormous expectations in the United States, where it is very rare for defamation lawsuits against the media to be heard in court. Well, most of them settle with extrajudicial agreements.

In general, the plaintiffs have this type of case very uphill, since the US Constitution and its First Amendment give broad protections to the press against possible errors and force them to demonstrate that the media acted intentionally and with malice.

To do this, Dominion’s main asset was numerous internal messages from journalists and executives from Fox in which they made it clear that the accusations of electoral fraud that their own company was feeding before the viewers were not believed.

Those communications, which came to light as part of the preparation of this process, included words from Tucker Carlson, one of the best-known faces of Fox News, who, while in his program he gave space to these complaints and assured that at least some were credible, in parallel text messages he referred to them as “absurd” and harshly criticized their promoters.

In the trial it was expected that presenters and managers of the chain would testify. Including media mogul Rupert Murdoch, owner of the media empire of which he is a part Fox.

After resolving this case, the channel faces yet another lawsuit. In this case before a New York court, presented by the election systems company Smartmatic. This is demanding 2,700 million dollars for having also involved her in this alleged electoral fraud without providing evidence.

