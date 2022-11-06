The recent outbreak of the CCP virus in Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan Province, has affected Foxconn, the largest iPhone manufacturer in China, and a large number of employees have been shocked by the escape of the epidemic. It is reported that the closure of Zhengzhou City actually started in mid-October, and it is currently partially unblocked. Personnel in the system revealed that there are more than 100,000 people infected with the CCP virus (new crown) in Zhengzhou, and the news that “Zhengzhou will close the city” spread like wildfire, and citizens rushed to hoard shopping resources. On the 3rd, the Henan authorities refuted the rumor that the city was closed.

Mr. Li of Zhengzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone told Voice of Hope on the 5th that the epidemic situation in Zhengzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone is relatively mild, and most of the communities have been unblocked for 2 or 3 days. Dine.

Mr. Li said: “The Erqi District has not been lifted yet, and many are still working from home. This time it is particularly strict. We have been locked down here for half a month, and the whole of Zhengzhou.”

Netizen Jie Ge (transliteration) posted a video on November 3 to remind Zhengzhou citizens not to travel as much as possible, which also confirmed the seriousness of the epidemic in Zhengzhou. He said that at present, all vehicles in Zhengzhou will be persuaded to return or be quarantined wherever they go. Regardless of whether a car from outside the city enters Zhengzhou or a car from Zhengzhou goes to other places, it needs to be reported. Zhongmu, Xinzheng, Xingyang, and Xinmi Expressways must check the itinerary code, health code and negative nucleic acid test certificate, and report in advance; Gongyi City, Dengfeng City, port areas and airport toll stations near Foxconn in Zhengzhou, and Yulong Expressway Roads are implementing the no-entry policy. Many communities, including Zhengzhou, are also under control.

On the 2nd, a video from Zhengzhou Tianren Education Qihang School revealed that the secretary told the truth. Now there are more than 100,000 cases of new crown infections in Zhengzhou, and there are hundreds of cases in Xingyang City. The city may be closed in three days. I hope everyone will return to the place of household registration as soon as possible, so as not to affect the next examination (postgraduate entrance examination). However, the Zhengzhou authorities said at a press conference on the prevention and control of the CCP virus (new crown pneumonia) in Zhengzhou on November 3 that “Zhengzhou will close the city” is a rumor, and said that those who spread rumors and rumors will be investigated and punished according to law, and they will never be soft-hearted.

At present, the number of people infected with the CCP virus officially reported in Zhengzhou was 114 on November 4, 157 on the 3rd, 167 on the 2nd, and 358 on the 1st.

People questioned: Zhengzhou officials even faked the unblocking of the community. Is the number of infected cases they reported credible? Some netizens complained that when the superior leaders inspected the unblocking of the community, the residents of the community were allowed to go to the supermarket to become actors. After the leader left, all the residents walking in the supermarket were taken to the shelter for isolation.

Some netizens disclosed in the video that the exhibition center in Zhengdong New District is urgently building a square cabin that can accommodate 6,000 people on one floor. The exhibition center has a total of five floors. At present, 1,000 workers are being recruited for the reconstruction of the square cabin for the exhibition, with a daily salary of 400 yuan, working 12 hours a day, and it is planned to build a square cabin hospital in ten days.

Responsible editor: Lin Li

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.