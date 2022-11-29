[The Epoch Times, November 28, 2022](Interview and report by Epoch Times reporter Zhang Zhongyuan) After Zhengzhou Foxconn distributed 10,000 yuan per employee as a resignation subsidy, the rights protection protests that lasted for several days with the police confrontation have ended . It is reported that most of the new employees have already received their money and left.

Foxconn is Apple’s main mobile phone OEM. In October, Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory was dynamically cleared, and a large number of employees returned to their hometowns, which greatly reduced production capacity and affected the sales of some iPhones.

In order to prevent Foxconn from withdrawing, the Henan local government recruited workers for Foxconn, recruiting grassroots party members and cadres and veterans to fill the positions of resigned workers. The CCP’s official media reported that Henan enlarged its recruitment to encourage grassroots party members, cadres, civil servants, and personnel from public institutions to work at Foxconn.

However, after the new employees arrived at the factory, they found that many places were inconsistent with the recruitment promises, which led to large-scale protests. On the 23rd, Xu Liang (pseudonym), a Foxconn employee, told The Epoch Times that the main reason for the protest was that Foxconn changed the contract without permission.

He said: “The new and old employees promised to live separately when recruiting, but in fact the new and old employees live in the same dormitory building, and the old employees have not had a nucleic acid test for a week. Maybe they were positive, and they went to work with the new employees. This caused everyone to panic. , I felt cheated. On the evening of the 22nd, the new employees received a new contract, which was inconsistent with the contract issued by Foxconn when recruiting workers. Everyone thought they were cheated, so they protested.”

On the 23rd, Hon Hai made a three-point response: 1. The work allowances for new employees will be fulfilled according to the contract; 2. There is no problem of mixing old and new employees. Elimination; 3. Regarding violence, the company will continue to communicate with employees and the government to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Zhengzhou Foxconn stated that it will give 10,000 yuan (about 1,400 U.S. dollars) to new employees who leave their jobs and return to their hometowns, which includes various subsidies such as salary, quarantine fees, lost wages, and bus fares. Foxconn will pay 8,000 yuan (approximately US$1,117) to new employees who leave their jobs and return to their hometowns after scanning their resignation codes and registering for their resignation before getting on the bus. Pay 2,000 yuan (about $279).

Regarding the official attitude and practices of the Chinese Communist Party, the reporter hardly knew anything about it. Previously interviewed workers either did not answer their phones or declined to be interviewed. Regarding this, Zhuge Mingyang, an independent writer, believes: “These people were either threatened by the authorities, or received hush money. The CCP is afraid that the news of this kind of resistance to armed suppression will spread overseas, and it is even more afraid of letting the ordinary people in China know.”

Ms. Wang, who lives in the Zhengzhou Airport District, told The Epoch Times on the 25th: “Even though we are close to Foxconn, we don’t know as much news as you do. All such news on the Internet is blocked, and even discussions about the World Cup are banned. We all started silent management on the 23rd, there was no one on the street, and we couldn’t see any vehicles. On the 23rd, we only saw a lot of military vehicles driving towards Foxconn, and then we didn’t know anything about it.”

On the afternoon of the 24th, the reporter called Zhengzhou Foxconn to inquire about the placement of Foxconn’s new employees. The man who answered the phone said, “No comment.”

On the evening of the 24th, a reporter from The Epoch Times sent an email to Hon Hai Technology Group asking for comment, but did not receive a reply. On the 25th, the reporter called Hon Hai again, and the other party said it was inconvenient to answer.

