FP Calls on Government to Present Dismantled Criminal Structures and Seized Properties from Drug Trafficking Activities

FP Party Calls on Government to Present Dismantled Drug Trafficking Structures and Seized Properties

SANTO DOMINGO – The People’s Force party (FP) has urged the Government of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) to publicly disclose the criminal structures and their leaders that have been dismantled in the fight against drug trafficking in the Dominican Republic. They have also demanded transparency regarding the properties seized as a result of these activities.

Speaking at a press conference, the general secretary of FP, Antonio Florián, highlighted the need for President Luis Abinader and the head of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa, to inform the country about the current status of air traces. Air traces refer to the movement of illegal drugs by aircraft.

Retired general Rolando Rosado Mateo, who was also present at the press conference, emphasized the efforts made by the government of former President Leonel Fernández in the fight against drug trafficking. He stated that upon leaving office in 2012, Fernández had dramatically reduced air traces to zero.

“To understand the extraordinary dimension of the work against drug trafficking networks and structures, it is sufficient to consider the statistics provided by the DNCD during the last three years of former President Fernández’s government,” Rosado said.

During that period, there were 78,161 detainees, including the leaders of major drug trafficking networks in the country. These individuals were subsequently prosecuted and sentenced by the courts.

“Fuerza del Pueblo understands the current government’s interest in this issue, and we formally call on them to present the country with concrete evidence of the dismantled criminal structures, their leaders, and the properties that have been seized over the past three years,” Rosado added.

Joining Rosado at the press conference were key leaders from the Secretariat of Security and Defense of the FP party, including retired major generals Ramón Aquino García, Rafael Guillermo Guzmán Fermín, and José Armando Polanco Gómez. Also present were retired Major General Carlos Rivera Portes, former head of the National Army, and retired generals Víctor Antonio Campusano and Juan Ramón Soto de la Rosa.

The FP party hopes that by publicly disclosing this information, the government will demonstrate its commitment to combat drug trafficking and provide reassurance to the public.

