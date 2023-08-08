FPÖ practices goodwill with penalties for postings

Anyone who has asked for goodwill “for economic reasons” does not have to pay the required 1100 euros, said FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker.

On the background: In a posting, the SPÖ federal manager Christian Deutsch, who has since been replaced, claimed that the FPÖ had received money from Kremlin propagandists for applications to lift anti-Russian sanctions in the National Council. After a lawsuit by the FPÖ, a settlement was agreed. The SPÖ has to pay the FPÖ 2790 euros – and the SPÖ has to revoke the statement as untrue. The FPÖ then also asked 30 people who, according to the Freedom Party, are in a political context and shared the post, to pay compensation and to submit a cease and desist declaration.

The money raised from the compensation payments will benefit Austrians “who got into trouble as a result of the government’s catastrophic policies,” Hafenecker said yesterday. How many people will be waived the payment was not announced.

