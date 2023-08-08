Home » FPÖ practices goodwill with penalties for postings
News

FPÖ practices goodwill with penalties for postings

by admin
FPÖ practices goodwill with penalties for postings

Anyone who has asked for goodwill “for economic reasons” does not have to pay the required 1100 euros, said FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker.

On the background: In a posting, the SPÖ federal manager Christian Deutsch, who has since been replaced, claimed that the FPÖ had received money from Kremlin propagandists for applications to lift anti-Russian sanctions in the National Council. After a lawsuit by the FPÖ, a settlement was agreed. The SPÖ has to pay the FPÖ 2790 euros – and the SPÖ has to revoke the statement as untrue. The FPÖ then also asked 30 people who, according to the Freedom Party, are in a political context and shared the post, to pay compensation and to submit a cease and desist declaration.

The money raised from the compensation payments will benefit Austrians “who got into trouble as a result of the government’s catastrophic policies,” Hafenecker said yesterday. How many people will be waived the payment was not announced.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Caluso, nothing but bad weather and fear: it will be an exceptional harvest

You may also like

Madhya Pradesh: The car fell into the water...

Woman showed her butt because they claimed her...

Tottenham lose at Barcelona without Kane

Vehicle Crashes Into Second-Story Bedroom in Pennsylvania in...

How will PTI work without Imran Khan?

Cali has a new general coordinator of the...

How to practice operating as part of surgical...

Recipe for vegetable caviar from cook Ella Ivanova

Alias ​​’Otoniel’ was sentenced in the United States...

Li Qiang Presides Over Executive Meeting to Implement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy