The Ministry of Labor is studying an amendment, to be presented at the time of the conversion of the Aid bis decree to the examination of the Senate, to extend the agile working method for fragile workers and parents with children under 14 until 31 December; two categories of workers whose most favorable legislation (which recognized a sort of “right” to obtain smart working) expired on 31 July.

The rule is pushed by the owner of the dicastery of via Veneto, Andrea Orlando, after the first attempt, at the end of July, to include it in the provision (then in preparation by the government) was stopped by the State General Accounting Office due to costs (especially for the public sector). Precisely to prevent this last objection, from what is learned, the Ministry of Labor’s own funds would have been found for the relative coverage.

In the absence of this intervention, fragile workers and parents with children under 14 must return to companies that have not provided for smart working (there are, however, the more general protections of Legislative Decree 105 of 2022, which recognizes a series of priorities in requests for agile work even for the frail and parents with children under 12). In companies where there is, on the other hand, the bargaining that governed agile work, these workers re-enter according to the procedures set out in the agreements.

“If the amendment to Andrea Orlando’s study is presented and then approved – explains Arturo Maresca, full professor of labor law at the Sapienza University of Rome – the situation will change thus: for fragile workers and parents with children under 14 years recognized, as in the past by virtue of the extensions of article 90 of Legislative Decree 34 of 2020, a right to smart working, which can be exercised in all business realities, including those that do not provide for smart working, provided that this method is compatible with the characteristics of the service “.

Moreover, in recent months, two different lines of interpretation had emerged on the exercise of the right to smart working for the frail and workers with children under the age of 14, among those who interpreted it as a 100% right to remote work – also unless expressly provided for by the legislation – and who as a 100% right to perform the work in an agile mode (therefore partly remotely and partly in presence, as required by the individual individual agreements).