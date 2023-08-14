Fragment of the Berlin Wall, Rejected by White House, Finds Permanent Home in Tijuana

Original Fragment of Berlin Wall, Rejected by White House, Finds Permanent Home in Tijuana

Tijuana, Mexico – In a symbolic gesture that emphasizes unity and peace, an original fragment of the fallen Berlin Wall has been donated to the city of Tijuana. The three-ton, 12-foot-tall piece, which had initially been presented to the White House in 2019, will now be on permanent display in front of the border fence.

The gift, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, was part of an initiative called Walls Against Walls. At the time, the piece was accompanied by a letter addressed to President Donald Trump, emphasizing “America’s dedication to building a world without walls.” However, the White House rejected the gesture, prompting the fragment to embark on a journey across the United States, eventually reaching the San Ysidro border in November 2019.

During his administration, President Trump had made building a wall on the southern border a key promise. As a result, he initiated a project to replace portions of the border fence with Mexico with a taller, more imposing structure.

This Sunday, the piece of the wall was officially handed over to the city of Tijuana, where it will find its permanent home. The donation was made by producer Marcos Cline-Márquez, in collaboration with the German non-profit organization Die Offene Gesellschaft, which facilitated bringing the fragment to the United States.

Cline-Márquez expressed his belief that the wall’s significant impact on the community made Tijuana an ideal location for its display. He said, “There was always this notion that this wall had to belong somewhere where it would have an impact on the community, and, in the shadow of the border wall that we have now. From the beginning, we already knew that the idea was to have it here in Tijuana.”

The presentation of the fragment of the Berlin Wall took place in a ceremony led by the mayoress of Tijuana, Montserrat Caballero. In her speech, she reflected on the fall of the Berlin Wall, stating, “Almost 34 years after the demolition of the Berlin Wall in Germany, it reminds us that there is no wall that does not fall with the force of freedom and peace that exists among human beings.”

A special guest at the ceremony was Marcelo Ebrard, who is currently a pre-candidate for the presidency of Mexico. During his tenure as chancellor, Ebrard played a pivotal role in supporting the initiative to bring the fragment to Tijuana.

The chosen location for the Berlin Wall piece is Playas de Tijuana, near the area where the US government is currently implementing plans to replace the border fence in the Parque de la Amistad area.

A small plaque, unveiling the message “Let this be a lesson to build a society that tears down walls and builds bridges of solidarity and understanding, always seeking the common good, social justice, freedom, and brotherhood,” was placed on the lower part of the wall fragment.

The permanent display of this symbolic fragment serves as a reminder of the transformative power of unity and encourages the pursuit of global harmony, ultimately promoting a future without barriers or borders.

