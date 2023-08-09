Home » France: Alan Issifou commits to Stade Brestois!
Young Franco-Togolese midfielder Alan Issifou leaves Paris FC for Stade Brestois.

For the past few days, information has been circulating on the possible destinations of Franco-Togolese Alan Issifou. He eventually joined Stade Brestois for the next 4 years. He will evolve initially with the reserve team of Brest before applying for a place in the first team which plays in the French league 1.

Endowed with an exceptional quality, Alan Issifou aged 20, is one of the best talents in the making. He had given his agreement to evolve with the Togolese U23 selection. But was retained by his club during the last gathering of sparrowhawks hopes. In Brest, he finds another Franco-Togolese, Lilian Brassier.

