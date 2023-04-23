Home » France begins evacuating its citizens from Sudan – Diario La Página
France began a “rapid evacuation operation” of its citizens and diplomatic personnel from Sudan, where fighting between the army and paramilitaries entered its second week, the French Foreign Ministry announced this Sunday (04.23.2023).

The evacuation includes citizens of Europe and countries allied to France, the ministry said without further details.

The two opposing sides, the Sudanese army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), “offered security guarantees” for the operation,” said a diplomatic source.

Some 250 French people live in Sudan, according to the source. A few hours earlier, the United States had announced that it had evacuated its embassy staff from the capital Khartoum.

