French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna defended, on Tuesday, during a hearing before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, her country’s policy in the Maghreb countries.

In response to the criticism leveled by many deputies in this regard, Colonna said: “Apart from the cases that may be cases of misunderstanding on your part of the relationship with Algeria, we must all work, each from his position, in order for this relationship to be, which is a long relationship.” term, beneficial to both sides,” the French and Algerian.

Algeria recently recalled its ambassador to France in protest against what it considered a “secret evacuation” that was carried out with the help of French diplomats and security personnel, after the French-Algerian activist Amira Bouraoui was able to return to France from Tunisia, which she intended to deport to Algeria.

Paris stressed its desire to deepen its relations with Algeria, although this matter irritates Rabat.

During the session, several deputies asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs about information recently published by “Jeanne Afrique”, quoting an official source in the Moroccan government, whom the magazine did not name, in which he said that “relations are neither friendly nor good, neither between the two governments nor between the Royal Palace and the Elysee.”

Colonna responded by saying that this statement had an anonymous source, and added, “If we read statements that we do not like in the press, they are from anonymous sources, and therefore do not warrant a specific comment.”

The Secretary of State also stressed her commitment to “practice appeasement,” as evidenced by the fact that she herself traveled to Morocco in December, on a visit that enabled the resumption of “normal consular relations.”

On her visit, Colonna announced the end of the visa restrictions imposed by France, which had damaged relations between France and Morocco.

Paris soon made a similar decision for Algeria.

“I hope, for my part, to continue the same practice of appeasement,” Colonna added.

The minister did not mention the visit that French President Emmanuel Macron was scheduled to pay to Morocco in the first quarter of this year, which, apparently, is no longer on the list.

However, Colonna recalled the talks she held last December in Rabat, during which the French and Moroccan governments expressed their desire to rebuild their relationship in depth, and they discussed Macron’s possible visit on that day.