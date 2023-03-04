Joint statement by ministers Urso and Le Maire on European industrial policy towards the green and digital transition

The first meeting was held today at the headquarters of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy Ministerial Consultation Forum between Italy and France envisaged by the Quirinale Treaty, co-chaired by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bearand by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France, Bruno The mayor.

At the end of the meeting the joint statement of ministers “A shared vision for an EU industrial strategy towards the green and digital transition” which, on the basis of the Treaty itself, and consolidating its ambitions, reaffirms the will to deepen the bilateral cooperation of the two countries in favor of an updated industrial strategic vision of the Union, which reconciles the short and medium-term challenges and the long-term expectations term. The declaration, structured in 17 points, represents the common vision of Italy and France for an increasingly competitive and attractive Europe for investors, given the potential of the green and digital transition.

The two countries declare that they welcome the conclusions of the extraordinary European Council of 9-10 February, on greater flexibility in the use of European funds and in the perspective of the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund to support production capacity in strategic sectors. To this end, Italy and France have underlined their determination to contribute to the work of the Union with a joint proposal to be presented to the Commission, in order to outline an ambitious agenda.

The document is based on the conclusions of the working groups between the two administrations, established pursuant to the Quirinale Treaty after the previous meeting in Paris between Urso and Le Maire, with the aim of identifying solutions to be proposed at European level in common areas interest, through a productive and inclusive dialogue, open to the stakeholders of the two countries.

“The first meeting of the Ministerial Consultation Forum between Italy and France represents a decisive moment in the elaboration of a renewed, pragmatic and non-ideological European industrial policy. The declaration approved today is proof of this, clearly stating that the two countries share the ambition to consolidate strategic autonomy on the green and digital transitions at the EU level. This path can be achieved with greater flexibility in the use of European funds and with the adjustment of the rules on state aid based on the principle of solidarity, to guarantee fair support to strategic sectors through an effective and effective simplification and speeding up of procedures . This is the way to provide a concrete response from the European Union to the challenges of a global nature for our industrial sector” said the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso during his speech.

”I thank Adolfo Urso and his collaborators for their warm welcome in Rome. Today is the first official meeting of the Consultation Forum at our level since the entry into force of the Quirinale Treaty in February 2023. This meeting is all the more necessary as it takes place in a radically new global context in which we must project ourselves together. To face these new challenges, France and Italy must strengthen their cooperation, especially in industrial sectors, by defining a clear roadmap. It is on this that we have been able to work today and the declaration we are signing represents a new decisive stage in Franco-Italian relations. We share the same ambitions: to define a new, greener, more competitive and independent European industrial policy” said Bruno Le Maire.

Joint Statement (pdf) – A shared vision for an EU industrial strategy towards the green and digital transition



Joint Statement (pdf) – A shared vision for an EU industrial strategy towards the green and digital transition IN

Joint Declaration (pdf) – A Shared Vision of the New EU Industrial Policy towards the Green and Digital Transition



