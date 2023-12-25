France grounds plane due to suspicion of human smuggling: unaccompanied minors on board

© AFP

A plane en route from Dubai to Nicaragua, with more than 300 Indians on board, was stopped on the tarmac by French authorities on Thursday afternoon. People are suspected of smuggling: two passengers have been arrested, the public prosecutor’s office confirmed on Friday.

The plane of the Romanian airline Legend Airlines made a stopover at the small airport of Vatry, about 150 kilometers east of Paris. It was grounded there after an anonymous tip, according to the public prosecutor’s office.

According to an anonymous source to the French news agency AFP, the passengers are likely migrant workers from the United Arab Emirates. They are said to be on their way to Nicaragua, from there to travel illegally to the US or Canada.

The passengers and staff are being questioned. The airport is closed to spectators on Friday evening. A crisis cell was also opened and the Indians are receiving consular assistance.

French law provides that air passengers who are refused entry to their destination country can be detained by border police for a maximum of four days. A judge can extend this by one or two weeks, on exceptional grounds.

Children from 21 months to 17 years

There were also unaccompanied minors on the plane in question. This was learned on Saturday from the Civil Protection of the Marne, the department east of Paris where the device is located.

“There were thirteen unaccompanied minors, but also accompanied minors on board,” the Civil Protection said. Their ages are said to range from 21 months to 17 years. The figure of thirteen minors was not confirmed by authorities.