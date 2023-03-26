It is a peaceless France that is returning to violent confrontation with dozens injured, after the revolt in Paris against the pension reform strongly desired by President Macron. What the urban guerrillas saw in the capital in protest against the decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 (in Italy it is 67). The new violence broke out at the Sainte Soline reservoir where the clashes reportedly led to at least fifty injuries among the demonstrators and 16 among the forces of order after the violent clashes with the police. Four injured are said to be in serious condition.

The water measures that led to the violence

Social violence is increasing in the country governed by Macron. Despite the ban on protests, 6,000 people gathered in Sainte Soline, in the south-west of the country, to say no to the construction of sixteen reservoirs to help farmers face the summer and resist the drought caused by the lack of rain they are becoming a problem in several European countries, including Italy. The clashes saw Molotov cocktails thrown and police vehicles set on fire. The interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, tweeted: “In Sainte-Soline, the ultra-left and the extreme left are of extreme violence against our gendarmes. Unspeakable, unbearable. No one should tolerate this. Total support to our forces of the ‘order”. Darmianin then recounted the number of wounded: there would be 24 among the gendarmes and 7 among the demonstrators, one of whom was seriously injured. But mutual accusations fly and the numbers remain different depending on the source.