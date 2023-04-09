Home News France Ligue 1 / J30: Bradley Barcola shines and continues against Rennes
News

France Ligue 1 / J30: Bradley Barcola shines and continues against Rennes

by admin
France Ligue 1 / J30: Bradley Barcola shines and continues against Rennes

The 30th day of league 1 Uber Eats was disputed this Sunday. At Groupama stadium, OL dominated Rennes 3 goals to 1.

The young Franco Togolese striker Bradley Barcola continues to amaze in the French league 1. Against Stade Rennais, he scored his 5th goal of the season since joining the first team. Led from the 11th minute, the gones will equalize in the 60th by Corentin Tolisso then Alexandre Lacazette in the 68th, gives the advantage before the Franco Togolese prodigy Bradley Barcola scores the goal of the break in the 79th minute on an assist from Bryan Cherky.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

OL thus have two wins in a row after that against PSG last weekend. Bradley Barcola is 5 goals and 3 assists now. Lyon are ranked 7th with 47 points.

See also  How does Guang'an build the northern sub-center of the Chongqing metropolitan area?This press conference sends out those signals

You may also like

Burglary in the delicatessen

Green Left Party deputy candidate list announced

More families at risk in Risaralda due to...

Weak?The CCP aircraft carrier “confronted” the US aircraft...

ROUNDUP/Heil: Parcel carriers should no longer carry parcels...

An efficient method to advance the appointment of...

Back on the road to success in front...

Macron, Van der Leyen’s treatment in China is...

“Gabo’ has drawn our literary culture”: Nadia Celis

Indicators of the collapse of US hegemony.. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy