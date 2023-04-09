The 30th day of league 1 Uber Eats was disputed this Sunday. At Groupama stadium, OL dominated Rennes 3 goals to 1.

The young Franco Togolese striker Bradley Barcola continues to amaze in the French league 1. Against Stade Rennais, he scored his 5th goal of the season since joining the first team. Led from the 11th minute, the gones will equalize in the 60th by Corentin Tolisso then Alexandre Lacazette in the 68th, gives the advantage before the Franco Togolese prodigy Bradley Barcola scores the goal of the break in the 79th minute on an assist from Bryan Cherky.

OL thus have two wins in a row after that against PSG last weekend. Bradley Barcola is 5 goals and 3 assists now. Lyon are ranked 7th with 47 points.