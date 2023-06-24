France: Marvin Sénaya returns to Strasbourg RC

End clap between Rodez Aveyron Football and Marvin Sénaya. On loan for a season at Rodez Aveyron, the young Franco-Togolese defender will make his “comeback” to Strasbourg RC.

Nothing binds Marvin Sénaya and Rodez Aveyron from June 30, 2023. The 22-year-old right defender will return to his club Strasbourg RC.

«Coming from Racing Club de Strasbourg, Marvin arrived on the peak last August. To his credit, he has played 38 matches, in all competitions, for 3 goals scored… We will remember a player endowed with great qualities and a remarkable joie de vivre. His record: 3 goals and 4 assists wrote Rodez Aveyron on his website.

The native of Saint Louis will return to Alsace at the end of his loan on June 30, 2023. Under contract until June 30, 2025, Marvin Sénaya, 22, will probably return to Ligue 1 next season with Strasbourg RC.

