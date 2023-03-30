It’s done ! Togolese goalkeeper Ahyi Kévin returns to PSG for the rest of the season.

Kévin Ahyi, the Togolese goalkeeper, will now evolve with the reserve of Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season. Trained at PSG, he then went through FC Versailles in National, CA Lisieux and his last stint was ES Trappes in French Regional 2. In search of a doorman, the PSG reserve therefore appealed to the Togolese to end the season in National 3.

Kévin Ahyi therefore commits for the rest of the season with the PSG reserve with an extension option. At 26, he begins another stage of his career.