Home » France National / J31: Simon Gbegnon, unfortunate scorer with Cholet
News

France National / J31: Simon Gbegnon, unfortunate scorer with Cholet

by admin
France National / J31: Simon Gbegnon, unfortunate scorer with Cholet

So Cholet was beaten this Friday by Sedan at home 1 goal against 2. It is in the account of the 31st day disputed.

Cholet, who were playing at home, were beaten by Sedan 1 goal against 2. Guillaume Khous opened the scoring in the 33rd minute for the visitors before Benjamin Gomel doubled the lead in the 63rd minute. Togolese international defender Simon Gbegnon will reduce the mark in the 67th minute for So Cholet.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

With this 1 goal against 2 defeat against Sedan, So Cholet is currently 7th in the standings after 31 contested days.

See also  Watch the magnificence of the supplication that made everyone cry: the supplication for the completion of the Qur’an in the Al-Quds Mosque in Oujda by the reciter Abd al-Rahman Sudiri VIDEO

You may also like

US stock market, S&P and Dow up on...

The photo of Meghan Markle is discussed in...

The man from Monteria who won the Children’s...

After returning to China, how will “Yaya” enjoy...

a new tender — Enterprises

Out of control car rolled over in Kocaeli...

what to do when your partner wants to...

Syllabus, “growing” education

Big derby in Dolmabahçe

Hacienda Corinto: Unique Home in a High Threat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy