France National / J31: Simon Gbegnon, unfortunate scorer with Cholet

So Cholet was beaten this Friday by Sedan at home 1 goal against 2. It is in the account of the 31st day disputed.

Cholet, who were playing at home, were beaten by Sedan 1 goal against 2. Guillaume Khous opened the scoring in the 33rd minute for the visitors before Benjamin Gomel doubled the lead in the 63rd minute. Togolese international defender Simon Gbegnon will reduce the mark in the 67th minute for So Cholet.

With this 1 goal against 2 defeat against Sedan, So Cholet is currently 7th in the standings after 31 contested days.