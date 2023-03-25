On Friday, March 24, the selection cycle of the 2024 European Football Championship started in four more groups. The day before, the Italians lost to the English (1:2) at home in a confrontation between the rivals of the Ukrainian national team.

Selection of Euro-2024. 1st round

Group C

France – Netherlands – 4:0 (Griezmann, 2, Upamecano, 8, Mbappe, 21, 88). In the 90th + 5th minute, Depay (Netherlands) missed a penalty.

In the central match of the game day, the French vice-champions of the world went against the Dutch vice-champions of the League of Nations with the new captain of the team Mbappe, and already in the 2nd minute, the forward of “PSG” gave a pass candy to Griezmann. When that happened, the Atlético forward, who dyed his hair pink, stunned the Dutch with a quick goal. Another five minutes passed, and the defender Upamecano doubled the home team’s lead after Griezmann’s free kick. And after Mbappe’s goal in the 21st minute, everyone was interested in only one question: “By what score will the formidable Dutch lose at the Stade de France?”. The home team did not destroy the “Oranges”. Except that Mbappe in the 88th minute brought the score to an obscene level, and Depay “stopped” a penalty in the compensated time.

Let’s put it bluntly, the terrible return of Ronald Koeman to the position of head coach of the “Oranges”. This is how the legend of football has not been humiliated since the time of “Barcelona”.

By the way, avid goal scorers Griezmann and Mbappe, who scored 81 goals for the “three-colors” for two, strengthened their positions in the list of the best scorers in the history of the French national team. Antoine with 43 accurate shots is in third place (only Olivier Giroud scored more – 53 goals and Thierry Henry – 51), and Kylian with 38 goals overtook Karim Benzema and rose to the fifth position. Who does not remember, Mbappe is only 24 years old.

Gibraltar – Greece – 0:3 (Masouras, 12, Siopis, 45, Bakasetas, 58).

Group E

Czech Republic — Poland — 3:1 (Krejci, 1, Tsvankara, 3, Kukhta, 64 — Szymanski, 87).

“130 seconds of horror” – that’s how the Polish mass media called the disastrous start of the match between Lewandowski and company in Prague (the Czechs scored the first goal in the 27th second of the match). 68-year-old Fernando Santos, who won with the Portuguese national team at Euro-2016, frankly failed in his debut at the head of “Kadra”.

Moldova — Faroe Islands — 1:1 (Niculescu, 86, from the penalty – Mikkelsen, 27).

Group F

Sweden – Belgium – 0:3 (Lukaku, 35, 49, 83).

Austria — Azerbaijan — 4:1 (Zabitzer, 28, 50, Gregorich, 30, Baumgartner, 69 — Mahmudov, 64).

Group G

Bulgaria — Montenegro — 0:1 (Krstovich, 70).

Serbia – Lithuania – 2:0 (Tadych, 16, Vlahovych, 53).

On Saturday, March 25, the qualifiers for Euro-2024 will be played by: group A — Scotland — Norway, Spain — Cyprus; group D — Armenia — Turkey, Croatia — Wales; group I — Belarus — Switzerland, Andorra — Romania, Israel — Kosovo.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported where and when to watch the Euro-2024 selection match between England and Ukraine live.

Twitter photo of the French national team

270

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram