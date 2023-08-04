France offers money to repair clothes instead of throwing them away

France will adopt a policy to combat excessive clothing consumption by paying people to fix their clothes, instead of throwing them away and opting for fast fashion, Dazed reported on Wednesday.

The campaign, promoted by the French Minister for Equality between Women and Men and the Fight against Discrimination, Bérangère Couillard, aims to give between 6 and 25 euros (from 6 to 27 dollars) so that people can fix their clothes.

Thus, the initiative will begin in October and has a fund of 154 million euros (168 million dollars) reserved for the next five years.

“This could precisely encourage people who have bought, for example, shoes from a brand that makes good-quality shoes or ready-to-wear shoes of the same quality, to want to fix them rather than get rid of them,” Couillard said.

The minister also emphasized that the initiative can increase employment for French tailors and shoemakers. “The goal is to support those who make repairs,” she added.

On the other hand, according to data from the ecological organization that leads the project, Refashion, some 3.3 million tons of clothing, shoes and sheets were sold in France in 2022, while more than 92 million tons of textiles end up in landfills around the world.

An example of the massive textile waste is the gigantic mountains of clothing in the Atacama desert in Chile, which gathers 60,000 tons of fast fashion garments, the accumulation of which can even be seen from satellite images. with RT

