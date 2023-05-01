France: Police prepare for mass protests on May Day

The authorities expected a total of around 500,000 to 650,000 participants at over 300 rallies nationwide this Monday.

Macron’s center government would like to see the pension reform as a thing of the past, but the unions and parts of the opposition are continuing to protest to prevent its implementation from September 1st. Strikes mainly hampered air traffic in France over the long weekend.

Around 100,000 demonstrators were expected this Monday in Paris alone. The police were already preparing for feared riots. In Paris and other major cities, drones should be used for the first time to monitor the situation. Rallies on May Day in France usually gather between 100,000 and 160,000 people across the country.

The last nationwide protests against the pension reform took place two weeks ago after Macron officially raised the retirement age from 62 to 64.

