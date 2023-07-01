France stops 1311 people in one night

The French Ministry of the Interior announced, on Saturday, that 1,311 people were arrested on Friday night across the country, as riots continued for the fourth night in a row, following the killing of a teenager by a policeman.

The ministry stated that this number is much higher than the previous night’s arrests, which included 875 people.

The days of violent protests, which spread to different parts of France, began after a boy was killed by a policeman’s bullet, weighing heavily on the tourism sector, which is witnessing the cancellation of reservations, in addition to the damage to hotels and restaurants as a result of the riots.

Thierry Marx, president of the main association of hotel and restaurant owners, said that since the death of Nael Marzouk at the age of 17 during a traffic check in Nanterre in the Paris suburb on Tuesday, “hotels that are members of the association have witnessed a wave of cancellations of reservations in all areas affected by vandalism and clashes.”

Marks said on Friday that he receives daily messages from the owners of these institutions that have been subjected to “attacks, looting and vandalism, including some restaurants and cafes.”

“Our institutions are, in essence, places of hospitality and sometimes shelters and places of assistance in crisis situations. She should not be held responsible for the anger she had no part in, and we condemn these actions.”

Marks addressed the authorities, asking them to do “everything” to ensure the safety of hotel and restaurant workers in the world‘s most popular tourist destination.

For its part, the French Retail Confederation called on the police to strengthen security measures around stores. The union’s managing director Jacques Cresel said the riots “led to looting on a large scale… More than a hundred medium and large food or non-food stores were vandalized, looted or burned”.

These incidents are “extremely serious and very costly,” Cresel added. He made it clear that he asked the ministers of economy, interior and trade to move and take action.

The Paris-Ile-de-France Chamber of Commerce said it was deploying its teams “to provide the necessary support and technical assistance, in particular with regard to guaranteeing continuity of operations, insurance compensations, etc.”, to traders and directors of affected companies.

– Security concerns –

France’s GHR independent hotel and restaurant association regretted that “foreign TV channels show scenes depicting Paris wrapped in fires and drowned in blood, and this sidesteps reality.”

“Will the violence and riots continue and cause a real wave of cancellations? This is where the danger lies.”

“Asian tourists in particular, who are very concerned about their safety and security, may not hesitate to postpone or cancel their trip,” he added.

“The tourists who know us well, like the Belgians and the British who also have problems on the outskirts of the cities, can understand what is going on,” said Didier Arenoux, director of Protourisme, but in the end “it is as if we are doing a negative publicity campaign that has cost France tens of millions of euros.” as a destination.”

In turn, the Tobacco Merchants Union expressed its dissatisfaction with “the looting and theft of shops, including 91 tobacco shops, during these last days of confrontations.”

“If it continues in this way, it will pose great obstacles to organizing the Olympic Games, especially since a large part of the sporting events will be held in Seine-Saint-Denis,” said Jean-Francois, head of the Paris Tourist Office, “a poor area in the north of Paris that witnessed a large part of the riots.” and looting.