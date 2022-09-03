“Who would want Turkey to be the only power in the world to talk to Russia?” French President Emmanuel Macron asked on September 1. Macron referred to Turkey and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a plea in which he pleaded the cause of his special relationship with Vladimir Putin, which is not to everyone’s liking.

The French president delivered a two-hour speech to the French ambassadors gathered in Paris for their annual conference. In front of the same audience, in 2019, Macron had promoted his dialogue with Putin, whom he had recently received at the Fort de Brégançon, the summer residence of the French presidents. Faced with general skepticism, Macron had urged diplomats not to follow the “deep state” (an expression that surprised many) that resisted.

Three years later, the situation is profoundly different, starting with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. And in the meantime, the intense dialogue between Macron and Putin has not brought about significant changes.

Personal relationship

But then why go on? It is in this perspective that Turkey becomes useful for Macron. Despite his country being part of NATO, Turkish President Erdoğan is the only one to be listened to by Putin. The only significant negotiations between the Russians and the Ukrainians took place in Istanbul in March, and it is Turkey that has maneuvered to lift the Russian blockade on Ukrainian cereals.

Erdoğan has become an indispensable interlocutor, the “facilitator” of dialogue as defined by a diplomat convinced that the Turkish president has played his cards best. For years Erdoğan has had a personal relationship with Putin, of which he speaks the same autocratic language.