France’s pension law passes constitutional review By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform has passed a crucial constitutional test and could be enacted in the coming days.

The law, which raises the full pension age to 64 from 62, is hugely unpopular in France and has sparked huge protests.

However, to the enormous relief of Macron and the government, the Constitutional Council has given its green light to the reform.

The Council said the government’s actions were in line with the constitution and approved raising the statutory retirement age.

Macron and the government hope this result will discourage further union-led protests, which have turned violent at times.

Separately, the Constitutional Council rejected the opposition’s proposal to hold a popular referendum on pension reform.

The opposition has tabled another proposal for a referendum, which is expected to be examined by the Council in early May.

