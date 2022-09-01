News Francesco died at 17 on a scooter, his best friend: «I love you like the first day. Now protect us all from up there “ by admin September 1, 2022 September 1, 2022 All municipalitiesAltivoleArcadeAsoloBorso del GrappaBreda di Piavecaerano san marcoMajor ChapelCarboneraCasale sul SileLockerCastelcuccoCastelfranco VenetoGodego CastleCavaso del TombaCessaltChiaranoCimadolmoCison di ValmarinoCodognèColle UmbertoConeglianoCordignanoCornudaCrespano del GrappaCrocetta del MontelloFarra di SoligoFollinaDrinking fountainsSourceMopGaiarineGiavera del MontelloGodega of Sant’UrbanoGorgo al MonticanoIstranaLoriaMansuéMareno di PiaveMaserMaserada on the PiaveMeduna of LivenzamianeMogliano VenetoMonastier of TrevisoMonfumoMontebellunaMorganoMoriago of the BattleMotta di LivenzaNervesa della BattagliaOderzoOrmelleBearsPaderno del GrappaVillagePederobbaParish church of SoligoPonte di PiavePonzano VenetoPortobuffolèPossagnoPoveglianoPreganziolFifth of TrevisoRefrontalFeelingLago returnsRiese Pius XRoncadeSalgaredaSan Biagio di CallaltaSan FiorSan Pietro di FelettoSan Polo di PiaveSan VendemianoSan Zenone degli EzzeliniSanta Lucia di PiaveCharmedMixedSernaglia della BattagliaforcingSpresianoSuseganaTarzoTrevignanoTrevisoValdobbiadeneVazzolaVedelagoOtterVillorbaVittorio VenetoVolpago del MontelloZenson di PiaveZero Branco Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Valdobbiadene mourns Deborah, who died at 40 of multiple sclerosis chronicle% 20nera% 2Clutti 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Daniela Morozzi, social commitment comes first: “It is essential that our profession tackles current issues” next post everything you need to know to get back in shape You may also like National Development and Reform Commission: Make a good... September 1, 2022 Weather forecast, the meteorological autumn begins with thunderstorms... September 1, 2022 Giulia, 22, aspiring Miss Italy: “How much emotion... September 1, 2022 The Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in the central urban... September 1, 2022 Blessed Luciani on the calendar August 26 September 1, 2022 Yueyang: During the opening ceremony of the Provincial... September 1, 2022 Ita, Meloni’s veto arrives on the negotiations: will... September 1, 2022 Treviso, crowd for the inauguration of the new... September 1, 2022 ‘Ndrangheta, betting and drugs: maxiooperation in Cosenza, over... September 1, 2022 Create a new development of food safety and... September 1, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.