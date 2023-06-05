Francia Márquez and Gustavo Petro came out to defend their government after the audios of Benedetti

Uncertainty in the political future have generated the audios in which the former ambassador Armando Benedetti makes serious statements about the presidential campaign of Gustavo Petro in the middle of a conversation with who would be Laura Sarabia, former chief of staff of the national government.

Faced with the political storm produced by the revelation of Semana, the national president wanted to give a message of calm, so he published a brief message on his Twitter account along with a photo in which he appears with his daughter, both smiling: ” Restless? !No way!”

Then, Vice President Francia Márquez came to the defense of the Government, who in the morning hours of Monday, June 5, referred to the scandal generated by the audios, launching a harsh message against the “right” of the country by accusing it of “manipulation ”.

“It was to be expected that the right was not going to sit still looking at how we governed in favor of Change for Colombia. All their lives they manipulated and deceived the people to stay in power. That is their modus operandi, that is how they have always worked, ”he said.

Immediately afterwards, he added: “President Gustavo Petro, we are firm with you and with Colombia, I have had the opportunity to see during these months of government how all your actions are honestly and transparently focused on social justice, peace and well-being for all and all Colombians. Let’s go forward that the people don’t give up damn “.

President Petro also published an extensive trill in which he assured that no one from his government has ordered telephone interceptions or illegal raids and that “blackmail over public office or contracts has not been accepted”, nor money from drug trafficking or handled a figure like 15,000 million of pesos ―mentioned by Benedetti in the audios―. “I do not accept blackmail, nor do I see politics as a space for personal favors,” the president asserted.

In addition, he accuses the government of former President Iván Duque of having illegally spied on his virtual meetings during his presidential campaign and affirms that the investigations into it never advanced in the Prosecutor’s Office.

“An intelligence agency in the Duque government illegally recorded all the conversations made on Zoom during all the months of my campaign and they were published in Semana. They could never publish even a minute where I said something illegal or irregular. The investigation into those tricks never advanced in the prosecutor’s office; At that time, it was not a scandal that they attacked us, ”said the president.

Subsequently, on Monday morning, Petro responded to former prosecutor Vivian Morales, who on her Twitter account assured that the national president is disqualified from presenting the shortlist of candidates for the nation’s attorney general due to an alleged “conflict of interest.” . “Faced with the very serious events that the country has known and that the Prosecutor’s Office has to investigate, it is unquestionable that President Petro has a conflict of interest to be part of the shortlist that must choose the new prosecutor,” Morales wrote.

“This is what they are looking for. That it is not possible to put a list against impunity. This is where it all begins,” wrote Petro.

About the audios revealed by Semana, Petro defended his former chief of staff and assured that Benedetti is wrong to think that she organized it, “I always did it and I do it,” he said. In addition, she assured that Benedetti did help to obtain donations for her campaign, but none of these had an illegal origin.

"In management many donations were rejected and according to the criteria of the law, others were accepted. Most of the financing of the campaign was carried out with loans from commercial banks," he assured.

