Vice President Francia Márquez called on Thursday for Washington to remove Cuba from the list of sponsors of terrorism, during a two-day official visit to Havana.

“A country that bets on peace cannot be a country that is placed on a war list,” he said during the inauguration of the International Book Fair in Havana, in which Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel was present. .

“We support the demand to lift the blockade,” he added, noting that Cuba has contributed “enormously to Colombia’s progress in finding peace.”

The official referred to the talks held in Havana to reach the peace agreement between the government of her country and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), signed in 2016.

“Cuba witnessed in solidarity the writing of a new chapter in our history,” said Márquez. “I cannot stop thanking the island, its leaders and its people for having been the common home for this process and for their willingness to repeatedly support peace in our country.“, he added.

Francia Marquéz returned to Havana for the first time on Thursday, six years after having been on the island as a victim of the armed conflict in her country.

“I came six years ago as a victim of the armed conflict, with dreams, hopes and with my heart set that peace (…) would bring relief to many communities,” said the vice president upon arrival at the José Martí International Airport. , in a Colombian air force plane.

“In Search of Peace”

Before participating in the inauguration of the fair, he met privately with Díaz-Canel. “We confirm the will to strengthen and diversify bilateral ties. I ratified Cuba’s commitment to that sister nation in the search for peace,” said the president on his Twitter account.

After the peace agreement with the FARC, Cuba also welcomed the process with the National Liberation Army (ELN), interrupted by the government of Iván Duque (2018-2022) after a deadly car bomb attack against a police school in Bogotá.

Havana opposed Duque’s request to hand over the negotiating team of that guerrilla, alleging the protocols that established the safe return of the rebels to Colombian territory in case the negotiations failed. dialogs.

Bogota then pushed for the United States to reconsider Cuba a sponsor of terrorism. In 2021 Washington included the island on that list along with Iran, Syria and North Korea.e.

Gustavo Petro, who took power in June as Colombia’s first leftist president, said in October that it was “an injustice.”

Petro resumed talks with the ELN in November. On February 13, the parties will begin a second cycle in Mexico, after a first round of talks in Caracas.

Márquez is scheduled to visit the stands of the book fair on Friday, which is held until February 19. He will also meet ambassadors from African and Caribbean countries.